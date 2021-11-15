FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 119.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 617.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

