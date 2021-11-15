FY2021 EPS Estimates for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered by Analyst

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPEL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

XPEL stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in XPEL by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in XPEL by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,373,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.