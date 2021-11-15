FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issued By Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

