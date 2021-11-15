FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,802.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $29,802.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 594,541,661 coins and its circulating supply is 564,512,296 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

