Gayn Erickson Sells 80,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73.

AEHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $666.05 million, a PE ratio of -420.26 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

