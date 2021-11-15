GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$65.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$49.31. 58,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,806. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$39.89 and a 12-month high of C$60.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

