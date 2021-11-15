GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

