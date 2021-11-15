General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $118.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 290,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,160. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.