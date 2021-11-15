Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 318,853 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $78,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNED stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

