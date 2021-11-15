Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

