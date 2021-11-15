Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Aemetis worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMTX stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

