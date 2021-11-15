Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,109 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Acutus Medical worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 192.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of AFIB opened at $3.64 on Monday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

