Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.