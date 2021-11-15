Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

