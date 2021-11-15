Gfinity’s (GFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Gfinity (LON:GFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:GFIN opened at GBX 4.26 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. Gfinity has a one year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.
Gfinity Company Profile
