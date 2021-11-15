Gfinity’s (GFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Gfinity (LON:GFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GFIN opened at GBX 4.26 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. Gfinity has a one year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.