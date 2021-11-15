Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.55

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.55 and traded as high as C$23.74. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 196,589 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

