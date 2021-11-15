Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.74 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $847.47 million, a P/E ratio of 454.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

