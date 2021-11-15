Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $61.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

