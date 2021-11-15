Gold Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $23,654.37 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,654.37 and approximately $39.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.