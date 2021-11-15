Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 158,976 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $84,272,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,650,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,651,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

