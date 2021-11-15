Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

