Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 259,246 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 215.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

