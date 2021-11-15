Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

