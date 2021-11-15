Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $9.05 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

GAMC opened at $9.73 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

