Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

