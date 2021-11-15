Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $2,896,603.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,569,786.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,412 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,755. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

