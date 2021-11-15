Gores Guggenheim Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 342,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average volume of 22,215 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $24,413,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,484,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Gores Guggenheim has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.