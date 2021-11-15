Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GEBRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Greenbriar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
