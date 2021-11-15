Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEBRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Greenbriar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

