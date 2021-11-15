Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Griffon alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Griffon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Griffon worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.