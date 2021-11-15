Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Grindrod Shipping worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

