GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

