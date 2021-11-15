Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 25,260 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHLD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

The stock has a market cap of $972.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

