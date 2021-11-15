Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

