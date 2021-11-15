Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 298,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 146,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 279.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 462,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

