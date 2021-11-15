Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of SQ opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

