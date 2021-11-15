Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 4,461 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1,482.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $116.98 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.