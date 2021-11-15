Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $516,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

