Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 135.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.