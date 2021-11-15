Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

