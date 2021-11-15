Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $3.01 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $95.25 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.