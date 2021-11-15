Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,806 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 81,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 77,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 139,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

