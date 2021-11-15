HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.93 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

