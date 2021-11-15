Head-To-Head Analysis: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oracle and Where Food Comes From’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 6.36 $13.75 billion $4.71 19.96 Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 3.49 $1.38 million $0.45 25.51

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 34.17% 217.87% 10.43% Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oracle and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 15 8 0 2.24 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oracle currently has a consensus price target of $83.52, suggesting a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Oracle’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility and Risk

Oracle has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

