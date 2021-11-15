Head-To-Head Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,763.58 -$9.11 million ($1.88) -2.02 Sow Good $470,000.00 30.25 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sow Good beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.