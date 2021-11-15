Head to Head Review: Nathan’s Famous (NATH) versus Its Peers

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nathan’s Famous to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous’ competitors have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nathan’s Famous pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 54.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nathan’s Famous is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47% Nathan’s Famous Competitors 4.57% -38.56% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million $11.07 million 20.06 Nathan’s Famous Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 13.32

Nathan’s Famous’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous Competitors 834 4464 5199 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Nathan’s Famous’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nathan’s Famous has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

