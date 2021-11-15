Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

