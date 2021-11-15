Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
