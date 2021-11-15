Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00147623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00494072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00017100 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

