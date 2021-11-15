Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Sells $535,300.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.02. 124,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.