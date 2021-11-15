Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

HLTOY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

