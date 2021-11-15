Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,999.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,845.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,674.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.