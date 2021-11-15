Hemington Wealth Management Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

